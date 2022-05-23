You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls traffic on Bass River Bridge

Crash snarls traffic on Bass River Bridge

May 23, 2022

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash on Route 28 at the Bass River Bridge on the Dennis/Yarmouth town line snarled traffic for a time. The crash happened about 4 PM when a vehicle reportedly collided with a landscape trailer. There were no serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

