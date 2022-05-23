YARMOUTH – A traffic crash on Route 28 at the Bass River Bridge on the Dennis/Yarmouth town line snarled traffic for a time. The crash happened about 4 PM when a vehicle reportedly collided with a landscape trailer. There were no serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.
Crash snarls traffic on Bass River Bridge
May 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New England Schools Eligible to Apply for Green Bus Funding
- Kids 5-11 Now Eligible for Pfizer Booster
- Sandwich Schools Handling COVID Staff Absences
- Chip Sealing Work Starts on Yarmouth Roads
- Health Officials Focus on COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths
- Second Round of Payments Coming to Eligible Low-Income Workers
- Lack of Inventory Slowing Cape Cod Real Estate Sales
- Memorial Day Travel Levels Projected to Bounce Back
- Sandwich Schools Get New Superintendent
- Lane Closures on Hyannis Roads Due to Offshore Wind Project
- Sunday Journal – AAA Travel Forecast
- Sunday Journal – First Sharks of the Season with OCEARCH
- Sunday Journal – Hazardous Waste On Cape Cod