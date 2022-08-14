Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line





WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!