WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line
August 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
