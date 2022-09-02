You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

September 2, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

