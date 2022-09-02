BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
September 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
