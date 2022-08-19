Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 by the Christmas Tree Shop at the base of the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. Mass State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash.