Crash snarls traffic on Sandwich Road on Bourne

July 23, 2021


BOURNE – A traffic crash snarled the evening commute in Bourne. The crash happened shortly before 5 PM Friday on Sandwich Road just off the State Police rotary. One person was evaluated at the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

