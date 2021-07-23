BOURNE – A traffic crash snarled the evening commute in Bourne. The crash happened shortly before 5 PM Friday on Sandwich Road just off the State Police rotary. One person was evaluated at the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash snarls traffic on Sandwich Road on Bourne
July 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
