HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 7:30 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened the eastbound side between exits 9 and 10. No serious injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic was jammed and residual delays were possible. The crash is under investigation by State Police.
Crash stalls eastbound traffic in Harwich
March 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
