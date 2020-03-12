You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash stalls eastbound traffic in Harwich

Crash stalls eastbound traffic in Harwich

March 12, 2020

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 7:30 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened the eastbound side between exits 9 and 10. No serious injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic was jammed and residual delays were possible. The crash is under investigation by State Police.

