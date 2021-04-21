You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash stalls traffic at Bourne Bridge

Crash stalls traffic at Bourne Bridge

April 21, 2021


BOURNE – A single-vehicle crash at the base of the Bourne Bridge snarled traffic for a time. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Wednesday. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

