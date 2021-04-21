BOURNE – A single-vehicle crash at the base of the Bourne Bridge snarled traffic for a time. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Wednesday. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash stalls traffic at Bourne Bridge
April 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
