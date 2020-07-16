BOURNE – A traffic crash caused traffic delays on the Bourne Bridge. A vehicle reportedly struck a construction barrier on the bridge shortly after 9 PM Wednesday. The impact caused a debris field blocking traffic for a time. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. State Police are investigating the crash.
Crash stalls traffic on Bourne Bridge
July 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
