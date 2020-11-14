You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash stalls traffic on Route 28 in Marstons mills

November 13, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Marstons Mills sometime after 7:30 PM Friday evening. The crash happened by the Stop & Shop. One of the vehicles then struck a utility pole. The other vehicle was found just up the road in Cotuit. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

