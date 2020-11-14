MARSTONS MILLS – A two-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Marstons Mills sometime after 7:30 PM Friday evening. The crash happened by the Stop & Shop. One of the vehicles then struck a utility pole. The other vehicle was found just up the road in Cotuit. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Crash stalls traffic on Route 28 in Marstons mills
November 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
