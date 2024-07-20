You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

Crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

July 20, 2024


HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash stalled traffic for a time on the “alley” section of Route 6. The collision happened westbound in Harwich just before the Dennis town line. No serious injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo by Sherry Prada/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 