Crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

July 23, 2021

EASTHAM – A tw0-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 in Eastham Friday evening. The crash happened just after 8 PM Friday by the Red Barn Pizza. The injuries did not appear to be serious. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.

