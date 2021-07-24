EASTHAM – A tw0-vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 in Eastham Friday evening. The crash happened just after 8 PM Friday by the Red Barn Pizza. The injuries did not appear to be serious. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.
Crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
July 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
