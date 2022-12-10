You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth

Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth

December 10, 2022



YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

