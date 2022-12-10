YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth
December 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
