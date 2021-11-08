You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash temporarily closes Route 6 westbound in Harwich

Crash temporarily closes Route 6 westbound in Harwich

November 8, 2021

HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened westbound just after 5 PM Monday just before exit 82 (old exit 10). Traffic was being diverted off at exit 85 (old exit 11). One person was treated and released at the scene. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.

