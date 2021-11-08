HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened westbound just after 5 PM Monday just before exit 82 (old exit 10). Traffic was being diverted off at exit 85 (old exit 11). One person was treated and released at the scene. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Crash temporarily closes Route 6 westbound in Harwich
November 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
