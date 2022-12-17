You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection

Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection

December 17, 2022



YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused traffic delays at a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday on Buck Island Road at Town Brook Road. Yarmouth Fire Station #3 is on that corner so rescuers were on scene almost immediately. A Ford Super Duty pickup ajnd a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

