BARNSTABLE – Crashes were slowing the afternoon commute. A two-vehicle crash was reported about 4 PM Monday on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) causing traffic coming into Hyannis to be diverted onto Camp Street. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. A short time later, another crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound at the exit 68 ramp to Route 132. A trailer overturned in that crash. No injuries were reported and traffic was still able to use the ramp.
Crashes reported on Yarmouth Road and on Route 6 east at Route 132
September 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fourteen Arts Nonprofits Receive Pandemic Recovery Grants
- “Very Disruptive” Sewer Work on Nantucket Underway
- Environmental Group Seeks Nominations for Two Awards
- State Coordinates Relief Efforts for Migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod
- New COVID Boosters Available Through Southcoast Health
- Soirée on the Bay Returns to Support Cancer Care
- Migrants Moved to Joint Base, Local Lawmakers Applaud Community Response
- Massachusetts Taxpayers to Get Some of Their Money Back
- Yarmouth Fire Department Awarded $560k
- Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project Resumes Monday
- Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse