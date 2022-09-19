You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crashes reported on Yarmouth Road and on Route 6 east at Route 132

Crashes reported on Yarmouth Road and on Route 6 east at Route 132

September 19, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Crashes were slowing the afternoon commute. A two-vehicle crash was reported about 4 PM Monday on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) causing traffic coming into Hyannis to be diverted onto Camp Street. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. A short time later, another crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound at the exit 68 ramp to Route 132. A trailer overturned in that crash. No injuries were reported and traffic was still able to use the ramp.

