Crashes snarl traffic in Wellfleet, Eastham

May 26, 2023

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – A pickup and car collided in Wellfleet sometime before 4 PM Friday. The crash happened on Main Street by Whit’s Lane and Squire Pond Road. Two people were treated for possible injuries. About an hour later, two vehicles collided on Route 6 in Eastham by Ace Hardware just west of the Brackett Road intersection. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was delayed on Route 6 while the scene was worked. The cause of both crashes is under investigation.

