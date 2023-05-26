Crashes snarl traffic in Wellfleet, Eastham

WELLFLEET – A pickup and car collided in Wellfleet sometime before 4 PM Friday. The crash happened on Main Street by Whit’s Lane and Squire Pond Road. Two people were treated for possible injuries. About an hour later, two vehicles collided on Route 6 in Eastham by Ace Hardware just west of the Brackett Road intersection. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was delayed on Route 6 while the scene was worked. The cause of both crashes is under investigation.