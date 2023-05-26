WELLFLEET – A pickup and car collided in Wellfleet sometime before 4 PM Friday. The crash happened on Main Street by Whit’s Lane and Squire Pond Road. Two people were treated for possible injuries. About an hour later, two vehicles collided on Route 6 in Eastham by Ace Hardware just west of the Brackett Road intersection. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was delayed on Route 6 while the scene was worked. The cause of both crashes is under investigation.
Crashes snarl traffic in Wellfleet, Eastham
May 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal Video – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Talks COVID Retrospective and Future Initiatives
- Sunday Journal – Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s (NAMI) Cape Cod Branch Jackie Lane
- Declining Housing Sales on Cape Cod Due to Market Inactivity
- New Lower Prices Announced by Cape Light Compact
- CapeFLYER Celebrates 10 Years with $10 Round-Trips
- Figawi Race Sets Sail Saturday
- Cape Cod Towns to Hold Ceremonies, Close Offices for Memorial Day
- Trump, DeSantis Rivalry Intensifies as Florida Governor Enters 2024 Presidential Race
- Recent Shark Attacks Worry U.S. Beach-Goers, Yet Experts Say They’re Very Rare
- Overnight Ocean Street Detours in Hyannis Begin May 30
- Barnstable County Highlights Mental Health Awareness for Youths
- Officials Urge Grilling Safety as Memorial Day Approaches
- Mass Department of Transportation Gets Reimbursement for Covid Precaution Costs