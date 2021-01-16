FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Curley Blvd. is currently closed to traffic between Old Main Road and Quaker Road due to a broken utility pole. The pole was snapped due to a 1 car crash that occurred at approximately 7:30 AM this morning. As of now, there is no ETA on the road reopening.
Curley Blvd. in Falmouth closed due to car vs pole crash
January 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
