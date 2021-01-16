You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Curley Blvd. in Falmouth closed due to car vs pole crash

January 16, 2021

Google Earth/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Curley Blvd. is currently closed to traffic between Old Main Road and Quaker Road due to a broken utility pole. The pole was snapped due to a 1 car crash that occurred at approximately 7:30 AM this morning. As of now, there is no ETA on the road reopening.

