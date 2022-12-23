CWN continuing coverage of the sou’easter affecting the Cape

CAPE COD – A storm turning into a “bomb cyclone” is lashing the Cape with potentially damaging southeasterly winds and heavy rain. (Scroll down for latest updates).

8 AM update: Falling tree limbs have caused significant power loss in the Centerville area with nearly 2,500 customers without power. Smaller outages from limbs coming down are reported in Sandwich and Bourne.

9 AM update: About 500 Eversource customers without power in Chatham. The National Weather Service reports a peak wind gust of 59 MPH in Dennis.



10:30 AM update: The Centerville outage has been mostly restored. About 350 electric customers in Barnstable Village are out along with the 600 in Bourne and 500 in Chatham. The above view from a webcam in the far east end of Provincetown shows waves crashing over Commercial Street (Route 6A) near Snail Road. It appears there is some debris in the roadway. The road is open, however a Provincetown Police cruiser can be seen at far right under the overhand monitoring the situation. High tide in Provincetown is at 10:47 AM. Falmouth officials report a portion of Shore Road in their town has washed out and is not passable.