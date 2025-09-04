CWN followup: 24-year-old Hyannis man arrested for late night stabbing

HYANNIS – From Barsntable Police: On Tuesday September 2, 2025, just after midnight, 24 year old Shaukeem Johnson of Hyannis was arrested for his involvement in a stabbing earlier in the night. On Monday September 1, 2025 Barnstable Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Winter Street in Hyannis for reports of a 38 year old male who had been stabbed in the lower back. Members of the Barnstable Police Evening Shift along with Barnstable Detectives conducted an initial investigation, which identified Johnson as the suspect who had stabbed the victim during an altercation in a nearby parking lot. Johnson was located a short time later and was transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked on one count of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Johnson was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday September 2, 2025 and is due back in court Wednesday October 1, 2025.

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis Fire Department personal where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.