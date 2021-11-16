You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / CWN followup with video report: Man who crashed after failing to stop for police in Provincetown has history of OUI arrests

November 16, 2021

Carrie Medina Notaro/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – A man who allegedly crashed his car after failing to stop for Provincetown Police Saturday morning has a history of operating under the influence of liquor. Sean P. Hallisey, 51, of Provincetown faces charges of operating under the influence of liquor (OUI) (4th offense or greater), failing to stop for police, operating negligently to endanger and operating after his license was suspended for a prior OUI. Police say that Saturday morning Hallisey failed to stop when they attempted to pull him over. His Subaru Forester crashed into some trees in a marshy area on the corner of Howland Street and Harry Kemp Way. Hallisey was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. He was due for arraignment in Orleans District Court Monday morning.

pt111621 Hallisey OUI update from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

