CWN storm coverage as tornado and flash flood warning are issued

CAPE COD – A myriad of weather warning have been issued as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through. CWN will be here for the duration with continuing coverage. Check this article for the latest reports.

12:00 AM update: Eversource reports 236 customers out in Falmouth and another 153 are out in Hyannis.

12:45 AM update: Tornado Warning extended to 1:45 AM. No confirmed tornado touchdowns as of this hour. A cell has prompted a warning in Dukes County and will be monitored as it may approach the upper Cape if it holds together. 478 customers without power in Sandwich.

1:45 AM update: Tornado warning has expired. Still watching rotation near the Vineyard. Falmouth Police reported multiple cars in flood waters on Main Street and also on Davis Straits as well as a tree down at Woods Hole Road and Oyster Pond Road. Power outages: Sandwich 479, Dennis 368, Barnstable 260, Falmouth 106.