D.A.: 18-year-old arrested and held without bail as he was allegedly preparing to use a firearm at a school in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois and Falmouth Police Chief Jeff Lourie announced Friday that Ian Fotheringham, 18-years-old, of Falmouth, MA, has been arraigned on criminal charges for his role in making threats about conducting a school shooting.

In August of 2025, members of the Falmouth Police Department received concerning information regarding an individual named Ian Fotheringham. Specifically, investigators were informed that allegedly Ian Fotheringham indicated that he wanted to shoot up a school. Mr. Fotheringham did not specify what school; however, Ian Fotheringham allegedly stated that he was refurbishing firearms in his room. Members of the Falmouth Police Department subsequently conducted a search of the residence, under consent, to which they did not find any illegal firearms present.

In early September, members of the Falmouth Police Department were notified by school safety monitors, for Falmouth School District, regarding a suspicious male in the vicinity of a Falmouth school. Investigators were informed that school safety monitors located a male walking in the woods in the back of the school. Based on their interaction with the male, school safety monitors were very concerned that this male was “casing” the school. Falmouth Police Officers later positively identified this male as Ian Fotheringham.

Further investigation revealed that on a phone belonging to Mr. Fotheringham contained photos of the school shooting at Columbine High School. A search of Mr. Fotheringham’s home pursuant to a search warrant led to the recovery of a large 3D printer that is capable producing a firearm.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, and members of the Falmouth Police Department placed Ian Fotheringham into custody. Ian Fotheringham was subsequently transported to the Falmouth Police Department.

On Friday September 12, 2025, Ian Fotheringham was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court on the charge of Threatened Use of a Deadly Weapon in a Public Building. The Court detained Mr. Fotheringham until Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in the Barnstable District Court for a hearing on the Commonwealth’s motion to hold Mr. Fotheringham as a danger to the community.

This case is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Falmouth Police Department.

District Attorney Galibois would like to highlight the strength of collaboration between our local and state law enforcement partners. Because of their swift, coordinated response and shared commitment to public safety, a potential tragedy was prevented. We are deeply grateful for their professionalism, vigilance, and dedication to protecting our community.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.