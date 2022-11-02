Updated: D.A. announces A.D.A’s and local officers receive awards for Excellence in Community Outreach and Prevention



BARNSTABLE – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Thursday that in a ceremony in Boston yesterday hosted by United States Attorney Rachael Rollins, Danielle Whitney Director, Community Programs, Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Assistant District Attorney Eileen Moriarty, Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office received awards for Excellence in Community Outreach and Prevention.

Several FBI agents and local police officer Detective Sergeant Andrew McLaughlin, Orleans Police Department and William Massey, School Resource Officer, Chatham Police Department and Dennis Stampfle, School Resource Officer, Barnstable Police Department.

In making the award the U.S. Attorney’s office said, “Project Safe Childhood relies upon the ongoing efforts and relationships between law enforcement agencies, schools, advocacy organizations and many others to protect and defend children against sexual exploitation and abuse. The award recipients have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to keeping children safe from online exploitation and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. From the prosecutors and law enforcement that shared their subject matter knowledge with the community, to the school, advocacy organization and community engagement professionals who worked to promote these events and ensure robust attendance, we are delighted to recognize them for their tireless work and dedication to work collaboratively to keep pace with those who seek to harm to any child.”

District Attorney O’Keefe who attended the ceremony said, “I am very proud of the work Danielle and Eileen do in community outreach and it’s great to see it recognized statewide. All of the agencies who work on Project Safe Childhood do much to keep our community safe.”

“I also note that one of the State Police detectives assigned to my office received an award for his work in a child sexual abuse case. Detective Justin J. Waskiewicz, Massachusetts State Police, began an investigation here on the Cape that led to a multi-jurisdictional multi-agency effort that culminated with a serial sex abuser receiving a 45 year prison sentence in Federal Court for his crimes.”

Update from Chatham Police: Chatham Police Department Sergeant and School Resource Officer William Massey is a recipient of this award.

On October 26, 2022, an awards ceremony was held at the Joseph Moakley Courthouse in Boston. Law enforcement officers from across the state were recognized for their excellence in the field.

One of the awards given was the “Excellence in Community Outreach and Prevention Award”, for the Berkshire and Cape & Islands County’s “Project Safe Childhood Education Series”.

In March of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts schools abruptly halted all in-person learning and went fully remote. At that time, children from kindergarten through high school began spending hours each day online, both supervised and unsupervised, while parents struggled to both work from home and assist their children with their education.

As the school year progressed, the offices began receiving call from schools and local law enforcement regarding the dangers these children were facing online. Parents across the country were reporting exposure to inappropriate content and sexual predators capitalizing on new opportunities to have contact with children through social media and other platforms.

The Berkshire and Cape and Islands officers were quick to join with federal partners to revamp the educational outreach model by going online. In 2021, almost 700 community partners and parents were reached. Presentations were offered on internet safety and the commercial sexual exploitation of children which brought awareness to crimes being committed by those who seek to hurt children and gave e strategies to ameliorate the risks for parents, students, and professionals during a time when almost everyone had to be online.

The award recipients were also recognized for the hard work and dedication to work collaboratively to keep pace with those who seek to harm a child.



Pictured above is Chatham Police Department’s award recipient, Sergeant William Massey. He is pictured with Chatham Police Chief Mike Anderson and Sgt. Massey’s wife Danielle.

Also pictured below are the Cape and Islands team, including officers and staff from Chatham PD, Orleans PD, Barnstable PD, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

