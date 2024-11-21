D.A. Galibois awards funding to strengthen law enforcement and support youth programs



BARNSTABLE – From C&I D.A.’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced, his office secured $124,305.00 in grant funds, through the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security Office of Grants & Research Project Safe Neighborhood Initiative. The allocation of grant funds is to strengthen public safety initiatives and enhance community-based youth programs. This funding will directly support law enforcement agencies through critical resources and trainings while fostering partnerships with organizations dedicated to youth development. Our mission is to ensure safer communities through a dual approach: equipping our law enforcement with the tools they need to effectively investigate and prevent crime and investing in programs that empower our youth and steer them toward positive paths.

The funding initiative will prioritize trainings and equipment for law enforcement investigations. Funds will be awarded to the following departments: Barnstable Police Department, Yarmouth Police Department, Bourne Police Department and the MA State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. Support for Community- Based Youth Programs (a total of $46,000) will be awarded to expand opportunities for youth engagement and mentorship through partnerships with the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA- Y Achievers Program.

“We are grateful for this grant and for mentoring support from District Attorney Rob Galibois and his office for the Y Achievers program. This program mentors high school students of color who are first in their family to pursue higher education post-graduation. The program supports their life goals future career success. Thanks to philanthropic donations, the Y provides this program at no charge to students. The DA’s office hosts teens on tours of the County Courthouse providing education about careers in law enforcement. Their investment in the youth of today will pay dividends now and in the future.” Stacie Peugh, President & CEO YMCA Cape Cod

“We are delighted to work with the District Attorney to foster the goal of a safe community for our young people. Eight years of data collection by the Boys & Girls Clubs in Massachusetts shows that kids, especially teens, that attend a Boys & Girls Club in MA are significantly less likely to engage in risky behavior than youth who do not belong to a Boys & Girls Club. In addition, the latest study by our national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, shows that for every $1 donated to a Boys & Girls Club, there is an average return to the community of over $10 in economic and social benefits for youth, families, and their communities. The formula for this includes supporting working parents and helping young people to stay in school and to develop essential skills, such as conflict resolution, therefore reducing justice system involvement and improving mental health for young people. We thank DA Galibois for partnering with us to continue to provide our kids and our community with outcomes like these.” – Ruth Provost, Executive Director Boys and Girls Club Mashpee

Our youth are the foundation of our community’s future. By investing in their potential, we aim to reduce crime and promote positive outcomes for generations to come. This initiative underscores the District Attorney’s commitment to fostering collaboration between law enforcement and community organizations to create safer and stronger neighborhoods.