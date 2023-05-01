D.A. issues new plea for info on remains of baby found in trash, says mother’s life may be in danger

MARTHAS VINEYARD – Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois still seeks and urges the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased baby discovered last week at a recycling facility in Rochester, Massachusetts as well as the baby’s mother. Per DA Galibois, “while there is no threat to the general public, the investigation to date suggests that the health and welfare of the mother may be at risk. Identifying her as soon as possible is of paramount importance and urgency.” If you have any information, please contact Massachusetts State Trooper Dustin Shaw at 508-790-5799.

Previous release: Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Friday that he is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of a fetus or newborn infant who’s mother may live on, have ties to, or recently travelled to Martha’s Vineyard.

The remains were discovered Thursday, April 27, 2023 at a regional recycling facility in Rochester, Massachusetts.

If you have any information that may assist investigators, you are urged to contact the Massachusetts State Trooper Dustin Shaw at 508-790-5799.