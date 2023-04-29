You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / D.A. seeking public’s assistance after remains of a baby found at Rochester recycling facility

April 28, 2023

ROCHESTER, MA – Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Friday that he is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of a fetus or new born infant who’s mother may live on, have ties to, or recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard.

The remains were discovered Thursday, April 27, 2023 at a regional recycling facility in Rochester, Massachusetts.

If you have any information that may assist investigators, you are urged to contact the Massachusetts State Trooper Dustin Shaw at 508-790-5799.

