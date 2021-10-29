Day 2 of storm recovery underway

CAPE COD – Day 2 of efforts to restore electricity following the massive windstorm is under way. As of 9 AM about 59,000 customers are still in the dark but that is down from the peak of about 150,0o0.
CWN will update this story through the day.
CAPE COD – Day 2 of efforts to restore electricity following the massive windstorm is under way. As of 9 AM about 59,000 customers are still in the dark but that is down from the peak of about 150,0o0.
CWN will update this story through the day.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media