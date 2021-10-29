You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Day 2 of storm recovery underway

Day 2 of storm recovery underway

October 29, 2021


CAPE COD – Day 2 of efforts to restore electricity following the massive windstorm is under way. As of 9 AM about 59,000 customers are still in the dark but that is down from the peak of about 150,0o0.

CWN will update this story through the day.

