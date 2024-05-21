You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Deer swims across the Cape Cod Canal

Deer swims across the Cape Cod Canal

May 21, 2024


BOURNE – Here’s one you don’t see everyday. Early Friday morning, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers caught a white-tailed deer attempting to avoid the Cape traffic…by swimming across the canal!
It’s a creative solution, but we certainly don’t recommend it! As you can see, despite the strong current, the deer did make it safely across the canal.

