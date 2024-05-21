BOURNE – Here’s one you don’t see everyday. Early Friday morning, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers caught a white-tailed deer attempting to avoid the Cape traffic…by swimming across the canal!
It’s a creative solution, but we certainly don’t recommend it! As you can see, despite the strong current, the deer did make it safely across the canal.
Deer swims across the Cape Cod Canal
May 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
