Deer swims across the Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – Here’s one you don’t see everyday. Early Friday morning, Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers caught a white-tailed deer attempting to avoid the Cape traffic…by swimming across the canal!

It’s a creative solution, but we certainly don’t recommend it! As you can see, despite the strong current, the deer did make it safely across the canal.