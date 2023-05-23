You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Delays likely after crash on ramp from Bourne Bridge to Bourne Rotary

Delays likely after crash on ramp from Bourne Bridge to Bourne Rotary

May 23, 2023

BOURNE – A crash was reported on the ramp from the Route 25 just over the Bourne Bridge to the Bourne Rotary about 9:30 AM Tuesday. One person was evaluated by EMTs but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 