BOURNE – A crash was reported on the ramp from the Route 25 just over the Bourne Bridge to the Bourne Rotary about 9:30 AM Tuesday. One person was evaluated by EMTs but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Delays likely after crash on ramp from Bourne Bridge to Bourne Rotary
May 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
