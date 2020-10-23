You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Heavy delays, no serious injuries after crash involving school bus on Willow Street in Yarmouth

October 23, 2020


YARMOUTH – Traffic delays were reported on Willow Strert in Yarmouth after a collision between a school bus and an Eversource pickup truck. The crash happened just before 8 AM Friday. One person was evaluated at the scene. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. Delays were likely along the main artery to Hyannis from the Outer Cape. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

Update: Willow Street is closed between Higgins Crowell Road and Camp Street.

Update: Willow was reportedly fully reopened at 9:15 AM. Residual delays were likely for a time.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

