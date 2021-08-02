WEST BARNSTABLE – A car reportedly went over the guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 11:30 AM Monday. The crash happened eastbound near the Oak Street overpass before exit 68 (old exit 6). The driver was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Delays reported on Route 6 eastbound after car goes over guardrail in West Barnstable
August 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Trial Begins for Latanowich in Killing of Sgt. Sean Gannon
- Evictions Expected to Spike as Federal Moratorium Ends
- Woods Hole Film Festival Makes Diverse Return to In-Person Operations
- Local Police Departments to Participate in National Night Out
- Steamship Authority Bill Would Modify Decision Making Rules
- Beach Road Weekend to Make Big Return In-Person for 2022
- Sea Turtle Fatalities Prompt Warning to Boaters
- Local Non-Profits Benefit From Cape Cod Foundation Grant Awards
- Cape Cod 5’s Dorothy Savarese to Receive Woman of Impact Award
- Bakes For Breast Cancer Kicks off This Week Across Cape and Islands
- Sandwich Releases First Delta Variant PSA
- Healey Calls for Permanent Expansion of Child Tax Credit
- Brewster Scrambles for Sea Camps Solution