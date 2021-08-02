You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Delays reported on Route 6 eastbound after car goes over guardrail in West Barnstable

Delays reported on Route 6 eastbound after car goes over guardrail in West Barnstable

August 2, 2021

Courtesy of Chris Curtis/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A car reportedly went over the guardrail on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 11:30 AM Monday. The crash happened eastbound near the Oak Street overpass before exit 68 (old exit 6). The driver was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

