Video report: Delivery truck takes down multiple poles, knocks out power in Brewster

April 30, 2021

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

BREWSTER – A package delivery truck reportedly struck a utility pole toppling a second one and damaging a third in Brewster Friday afternoon. The crash happened on Slough Road at James Burr Road shortly before 5 PM. The driver of the FedEx truck was not injured but Slough Road was closed between Glenwood Road and James Burr Road due to the poles and wires dangling in the road. 242 Eversource customers lost power because of the incident. Line crews were working to repair the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

br043021 FedEx vs utility poles from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

