Dennis Animal Control Officer named ACO of the year

DENNIS – On Friday, October 29, 2021 at a ceremony held in Marlboro, MA, Dennis Animal Control Officer Lori Miranda was presented with the 2021 Massachusetts Animal Control Officer of the Year award. The award, presented by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Animal Rescue League of Boston, was established to “honor an animal control officer whose efforts in his/her local community throughout the year demonstrate:

• a dedicated, humane attitude toward the treatment and well-being of all animals;

• effective enforcement of pet responsibility laws;

• a commitment to public awareness and humane education programs;

• cooperative working relationships with other agencies, such as state and local government departments, other ACOs, and animal protection groups.”

ACO Miranda was nominated by Dennis Police Detective Mark Lambton, who included the following thoughts in his nomination letter:

“In addition to being a well-rounded police officer, she is an exceptional person and friend. Her passion and commitment to our town (and its animals) has never wavered.”

“Officer Miranda has been a cornerstone of our community, often available to speak to civic groups for informational talks on many animal related topics; to answer the public’s questions and offer solutions to many animal related problems. She is also a leader in non-animal related charities, spending time organizing the local Relay for Life Cancer walk and a longtime member of the Cape Cod Hoarding Task Force. Since her time in the Town of Dennis she has maintained the local dog park and has made several notable presentations on service animals in public places.”

Everyone at the Dennis Police Department congratulates ACO Lori Miranda and recognize her for the outstanding service she provides to the Dennis community.