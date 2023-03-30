Dennis Fire advises of controlled burn at Crowe’s Pasture on Friday



EAST DENNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Forest Fire Control, the Dennis Fire Department in conjunction with the Dennis Conservation Department will be having a controlled burn at Crowes Pasture on Friday, March 31st starting at 9:00 AM.

The purpose of this burn is for environmental rejuvenation of the pasture and fire load management. Fire management signage will be placed along Rt 6A in East Dennis as a reminder to vehicles driving by.

The controlled burn should be over around 3 PM.