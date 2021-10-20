Dennis Fire announces promotions, new hires



DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department celebrated promotions and new hires. With the retirements of longtime Fire Chief Mark Dellner and Assistant Chief John Donlan, the fire department made some well-deserved promotions in addition to hiring new firefighters. The well attended event, had State Rep Tim Whalen, Select Board Chair Chris Flanagan, Town Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan, Asst Town Administrator Greg Rounseville, Police Chief Jack Brady as well as a hundred or so family members and guests.

After months of testing, interviews and background checks, a ceremony was held at Dennis Fire Headquarters, 883 Main Street West Dennis to fill many open positions.

We’re starting with three new firefighters Michael Kent, Leathan Doig and Diego Torres, continuing with Brian Dunton as our new EMS Coordinator, Bert Mosher and Charles LaCross moved to Senior Private or third in command of a shift. Wayne Mayo and Christopher Boutin were promoted to Lieutenant and Steve Hierholcer and Geoff Mulholland to the rank of Shift Captain.

The Dennis Fire Department’s new Command Staff is Assistant Chief Chris Guerreiro as Second-in- Command and Anthony Kent as Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention as Third-in-Command.