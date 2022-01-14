Dennis Fire breaks ground on new Fire Station 2

NORTH DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department and the town of Dennis celebrated its Ground- Breaking Ceremony today for its new Station 2 located at 350 Paddocks Path. The ceremony started promptly at 11:00 am under the Master of Ceremony Select Board Chairman Chris Flanagan.

The new station will provide better response times to all the villages of town. It will have an apparatus floor with a six-bay drive through capable of supporting more ambulances and fire apparatus. It will have all the modern technology in controlling cancer causing particles from reaching the firefighters through proper ventilation. It will have a training/community room with all the modern needs for the town and can be used as an emergency operations center. In addition, the station will have a basement for town storage.

Guest speakers today included Senator Cyr, State Representative Tim Whelan, Assistant Town Administrator Greg Rounseville, Fire Department Committee Chair, Paul Donlan and Fire Chief Robert “Buster” Brown.

This new Fire Station 2 will meet the needs of the fire department and the town for decades to come.