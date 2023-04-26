You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Fire Chief retiring after 47 years on the job

Dennis Fire Chief retiring after 47 years on the job

April 26, 2023


DENNIS – Dennis Fire has announced the retirement of Fire Chief Robert “Buster” Brown after 47 years! The department invites the public to come and enjoy a “Coffee with the Chief” this Friday, April 28, from 9 AM – 12 PM at Dennis Fire Headquarters at 883 Main Street (Route 28). All are welcome!

Dennis Fire also congradulates Assistant Fire Chief Chris Guerreiro to becoming the new Dennis Fire Chief.

