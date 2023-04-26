DENNIS – Dennis Fire has announced the retirement of Fire Chief Robert “Buster” Brown after 47 years! The department invites the public to come and enjoy a “Coffee with the Chief” this Friday, April 28, from 9 AM – 12 PM at Dennis Fire Headquarters at 883 Main Street (Route 28). All are welcome!
Dennis Fire also congradulates Assistant Fire Chief Chris Guerreiro to becoming the new Dennis Fire Chief.
Dennis Fire Chief retiring after 47 years on the job
April 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
