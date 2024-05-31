You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Fire swears in new Firefighter/EMT

May 31, 2024


DENNIS – On Friday Dennis fire held an the official swearing in ceremony for FF/EMT Allyssa Medeiros. Allyssa was joined by her Son, her Fiancé, and her Parents.
She was also also joined by her friends and fellow Firefighters Gabby Parker (Orleans FD), Rebecca Tatzel-Mandel (Hyannis FD), and Rachael Clough (Hyannis FD).

