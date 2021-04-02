You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Fire welcomes new chief

Dennis Fire welcomes new chief

April 2, 2021


DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters welcomed Chief Bob “Buster” Brown Thursday on his first day as Chief of the Dennis Fire Department. Chief Brown started with the Dennis Fire Department in 1976 as a Call Firefighter. He became a full time Firefighter/EMT in 1986. He came up through the ranks over the years and served as Lieutenant, Captain, and most recently as Deputy Fire Chief. Chief Brown takes over for retiring Chief Mark Dellner.

