DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters are thrilled to announce the promotion of Brian Dunton to the rank of Captain at the Dennis Fire Department! Brian’s dedication, leadership, and hard work have earned him this well-deserved recognition. Please join them in congratulating Captain Dunton on this significant achievement and wishing him continued success in his new role!
Dennis firefighter promoted to Captain
January 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
