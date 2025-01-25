You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis firefighter promoted to Captain

Dennis firefighter promoted to Captain

January 25, 2025

Dennis Firefighters/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters are thrilled to announce the promotion of Brian Dunton to the rank of Captain at the Dennis Fire Department! Brian’s dedication, leadership, and hard work have earned him this well-deserved recognition. Please join them in congratulating Captain Dunton on this significant achievement and wishing him continued success in his new role!

