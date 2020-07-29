DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters worked sweltering conditions to douse a large trailer fire. The 48-foot trailer full of construction debris caught fire at an industrial lot at 200 Great Western Road about 7:30 PM. Heavy equipment had to be brought in to pull the materials from the trailer so the fire could be completely extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dennis firefighters battle blaze in large trailer full of construction debris
July 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
