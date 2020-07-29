You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis firefighters battle blaze in large trailer full of construction debris

July 28, 2020

Dennis Firefighters/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters worked sweltering conditions to douse a large trailer fire. The 48-foot trailer full of construction debris caught fire at an industrial lot at 200 Great Western Road about 7:30 PM. Heavy equipment had to be brought in to pull the materials from the trailer so the fire could be completely extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

