Dennis firefighters battle boat fire

March 24, 2023

DENNIS – Firefighters battled a fire on a boat in Dennis about 5 PM Friday. The boat was at the Northside Marina on Sesuit Neck Road. The fire appeared to be in the engine room of the 35-40 foot vessel. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

