DENNIS – Firefighters battled a fire on a boat in Dennis about 5 PM Friday. The boat was at the Northside Marina on Sesuit Neck Road. The fire appeared to be in the engine room of the 35-40 foot vessel. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Dennis firefighters battle boat fire
March 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
