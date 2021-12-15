Dennis firefighters battle early morning garage fire

DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department responded to a reported garage fire at 17 Farm Lane at 06:39 am. First arriving units reported smoke coming from the garage of the two-story house. Smoke detectors alerted the occupants to get out of the house and were outside attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. The fire department deployed a hose line and knocked the fire down. The fire was contained to the garage area. Power fans were used to remove smoke from the remainder of the house. Yarmouth Fire assisted Dennis at the scene and there were no reported injuries The cause of the fire is under investigation but has been determined not to be suspicious.