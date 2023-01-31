DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a residence in the 200 block of Baxter Road shortly after 9 AM Tuesday. Smoke was showing from a garage on the property. A hose line was stretched and the fire was brought quickly under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dennis firefighters respond to reported garage fire
January 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sports Betting Opens in Massachusetts
- Planning Experts Give Update on Downtown Hyannis Redesign
- Latest Phinney’s Lane Road Work to Continue Through Feb. 2
- State Says West Tisbury Fire Station Likely PFAS Source
- Barnstable County Doubles Down on Need for Broadband
- President Biden to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11
- Massachusetts Bill Would Boost Spending on Emergency Housing
- Experts Urge Better Opioid Rescue Drug Access To Save Lives
- Proposed Bill Would Pare Down Nuclear Advisory Group
- Hyannis Dentist Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $1.2M
- Social Security Recipients Warned of Potential Scams
- Figawi to Return for 52nd Race on Memorial Day Weekend
- Comment Period on Proposed Title 5 Changes Closes Monday