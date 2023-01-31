You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis firefighters respond to reported garage fire

Dennis firefighters respond to reported garage fire

January 31, 2023

DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a residence  in the 200 block of Baxter Road shortly after 9 AM Tuesday. Smoke was showing from a garage on the property. A hose line was stretched and the fire was brought quickly under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

