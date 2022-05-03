Dennis Firefighters tour new Barnstable County burn trailer

WEST DENNIS – Members of the Dennis fire department are being led by a Barnstable County fire instructor Tom Goodearl for a safety walk through of the new burn trailer. Barnstable County received a grant to purchase this multi-use tractor trailer that enables firefighters to simulate fires both in structures and aboard ships. The trailer comes complete with a wall that simulates a building with windows for ground ladder placement. In addition to a rope rappelling wall for rescue work.



The fires in the trailer are controlled by Instructors Neil Tuepker and Shaun Lehane using propane gas so there is no by-products of wood or straw that need to be cleaned up as in years past.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our new and old firefighters to get some valuable fire experience and a stop-gap until a new burn building is built” said Brown.