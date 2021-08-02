Dennis, Harwich firefighters keep vehicle fires from spreading nearby buildings

DENNIS/HARWICH – Firefighters worked quickly to battle two separate vehicle fires shortly after 10 AM Monday. In Dennis crews responded to Shad Bush Circle. A deck was singed by the flames but the fire was contained to a pickup. In Harwich, firefighters responded to 198 Route 28 near Chase Avenue to find flames coming from the engine compartment of a Cadillac sedan. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to a vacant structure just a few feet away. No injuries were reported in either fire. The cause of both incidents is under investigation.

ha080221 car fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

