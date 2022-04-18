Dennis man arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and other charges after a standoff with police



YARMOUTH – On Sunday at 11:30 PM, the Yarmouth Police Department received an emergency call reporting a disturbance at an apartment in the area of 497 Route 28. The caller stated that the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

Yarmouth Officers arrived on the scene and evacuated the surrounding apartments while they tried to make contact with the suspect. The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team was requested to the location along with Crisis Negotiators to assist with the apprehension of the suspect.

After several hours the suspect exited the apartment and was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing and is being held for a court appearance on Tuesday.

The suspect is identified as Timothy Woodland, age 33, from Dennis. Woodland is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.