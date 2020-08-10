DENNIS – Dennis and Coast Guard officials were called to an area about 5 miles off Sesuit Harbor around 11 AM Monday. A small vessel was reportedly adrift with the person on board possibly having a medical condition. Officials reached the scene and brought the victim to shore for further evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Dennis offcials respond to medical condition off Dennis
August 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
