Dennis offcials respond to medical condition off Dennis

August 10, 2020

DENNIS – Dennis and Coast Guard officials were called to an area about 5 miles off Sesuit Harbor around 11 AM Monday. A small vessel was reportedly adrift with the person on board possibly having a medical condition. Officials reached the scene and brought the victim to shore for further evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.

