Dennis officials issue statement regarding West Dennis Beach and piping plovers



DENNIS – Statement from town of Dennis: Vehicle access will reopen at West Dennis Beach, limited to the hours of 8 AM to 5 PM, Please continue to monitor town website and social media as hours operation may change or be updated. All vehicles must be out of the lot prior to gates closing at 7 PM.

At this time, West Dennis Beach has a record high number of plover nests that have hatched. On Friday, June 10, 2022, Town Staff were alerted to the taking (killing) of 2 plovers near the volleyball court at West Dennis Beach. The Town received a Certificate of Inclusion in the Massachusetts Habitat Conservation Plan for Piping Plovers from the MA Division of Fisheries & Wildlife (MADFW) that allows vehicles to pass by unfledged plover chicks, subject to risk minimization procedures.

These risk minimization procedures include monitoring the location of the chicks, managing vehicle traffic as needed, and restricting recreational vehicle access to daylight hours when Department of Natural Resources staff is able to monitor chicks.

Be alert to the possible presence of chicks in the road, and stop to let them pass. If you see chicks in or near the road, please notify staff. If a take occurs (e.g., a chick is killed), MADFW may suspend use of the road and vehicle access will be limited, so please use caution when driving.