Dennis Police and rescuers assist man in distress



DENNIS – A midday well being check at a home on Indian Trail turned into a search for a man in serious medical distress. After arriving at the house a neighbor told the police officers she saw a man leave and enter the woods nearby. Police also noticed blood on the floor when they found no one home.

Under the direction of Sergeant’s Christine Hornsby and Ryan Carr a call was made for more police to assist in the search for the man. Responding to the scene just off Upper County Road were police departments from Yarmouth, Harwich, and Dennis K-9 officer Henry Jessop and his dog Goro.



With in fifteen minutes of K-9 Goro arrival the man was found approximately one hundred yards into woods.

Dennis Fire and Rescue was standing by and transported the male to Cape Cod Hospital for observation.

de041423 Man in distress located in woods from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

